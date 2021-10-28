Fremont Street Experience to celebrate New Year’s Eve with 80s and 90s theme dance party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fremont Street Experience announced it hosting an 80s and 90s themed dance party this New Year’s Eve.

The outdoor destination is inviting partygoers to ring in the new year with them, featuring live performances from some of the biggest names of the era including Vanilla Ice, Village People, Bobby Brown, Tone Loc, and more.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve 80s and 90s Dance Party go on sale on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:00 p.m., PST. Pre-sale prices are $35.

Party like it's 1999 or 1989! 😉 We're hooking it up with the most epic 80s & 90s dance party for New Year's Eve!



🎟️: Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY 10/29 at 12pm. Get all the details here: https://t.co/Uwvteqm8Kg pic.twitter.com/AguLRR3JL9 — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) October 28, 2021

“Fremont Street Experience is known worldwide for being the ultimate street party featuring live entertainment every day of the year,” said Andrew Simon, president, and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.

Partygoers are encouraged to wear clothing that matches the party theme.

Gates open on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. Revelers will enter the party red-carpet-style with photo opportunities that project their image onto the Viva Vision screen above.

Organizers say there will be non-stop live music and entertainment on each of Fremont Street’s three permanent stages.

There will also be a fourth stage built on Casino Center exclusively for the NYE party.

Guests looking for a unique experience can purchase the “Fly Into the New Year’s Package” which includes a New Year’s Eve ticket and SlotZilla flight. allowing the ticketholder to enter 2022 by soaring high above the party crowd from a 12-story zipline attraction from a slot machine-themed platform.

Guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend the event.