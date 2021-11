LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will once again commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah with a Grand Menorah lighting.

The lighting will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Leading the lighting of the 20-foot tall Grand Menorah this year will be Rabbi Levi Harling and Rabbi Shea Harlig, both from Chabad of Southern Nevada.

The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.