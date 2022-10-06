LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).

In a Tweet from the city, it wrote, “In an abundance of caution after today’s tragic incident on the Strip, our deputy city marshals will step up enforcement to ensure that the Fremont Street Experience is a safe environment for all.”

In July of this year, the FSE added metal detectors at the main entry points and added new curfews on the weekend. This came after a series of shootings and fights on the FSE.