Fremont Street Experience screen is brighter, sharper, and nearly finished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Renovations are nearly complete on the Fremont Street Experience’s “Viva Vision” screen, and people are taking notice.

Oh hey new screens at @FSELV 👋 we see you 😍 pic.twitter.com/5sJKrD1Eaq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 9, 2019

Work that began in May is in its last stage as the final 200-foot section of the canopy gets attention. It’s the last of 8 sections that were renovated during the $32 million project. The changes make it 7 times brighter than it was before, with 4 times the resolution.

All the work will be done for the official unveiling on New Year’s Eve. Fremont Street Experience bills the canopy as the world’s largest video screen.

Cassandra Down of Kirvin Doak, the agency that handles public relations for Fremont Street Experience, said the work is being done in sections to ensure visitors can enjoy the light show as renovations happen.

“Right now, they’re finishing up the last section,” Down said. “But they first started renovating it in May 2019 and have continued working every Monday through Friday from 2 a.m. to around 9 a.m.”