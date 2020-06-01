Fremont Street Experience reopens Wednesday, SlotZilla on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience reopens Wednesday at 9 a.m. and officials are upping the ante. While the country is adjusting to the 6-foot rule of social distancing, the downtown attraction is turning it up to seven.

That’s the standard in taped-off boxes on the floor outside of bars, and signs that advise social distancing under the canopy, according to Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes.

The 7-foot rule seems to be part practical social distancing and part homage to the “Spinal Tap” gag that soaked through “One Louder,” FSE’s campaign to promote downtown concerts.

“In previous years, our tagline has been ‘One Louder.’ Now, we’ve changed it to ‘One Longer,’ so we’re encouraging people we want people to go 7 feet between each other, instead of 6,” Hughes said.

SlotZilla — the zip line that runs under the canopy, will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday, along with a new protocol to disinfect twice each day.

The Viva Vision video screen is displaying a countdown leading to the June 4 reopening — at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.