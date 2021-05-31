Fremont Street Experience ready to celebrate return of live music as coronavirus restrictions are lifted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are only a few hours away from Clark County returning to full capacity.

Starting at midnight, not only will capacity restrictions lift, but fully vaccinated people can take off their masks and don’t have to socially distance – unless a business or your job requires it.

Keep in mind though, if hospital capacity does rise, Clark County commissioners may implement COVID-19 protocols once again.

This Memorial Day, plenty of people are already out and about, and starting at 10:30 p.m. a red carpet will be rolled out, and Fremont Street Experience will be hosting what they are calling, Downtown Rocks Again!

#MusicMondays Retweet if you're ready for the return of LIVE MUSIC tonight at 12:01 am! Who are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/vcKDeIVHRk — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) May 31, 2021

Three music stages will be set up, where people of all ages can come down and enjoy live tunes from a variety of bands that will be playing. The Viva Vision Canopy screens will also be running a countdown clock, counting down to midnight.

The countdown begins!…FREE live music returns June 1st at 12:01 am #DowntownRocksAgain! pic.twitter.com/avklpPhQ8g — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) May 28, 2021

A recorded message by Mayor Goodman will be shown and Fremont experience officials will all be in attendance.

Concerts are on the 1st and 3rd street stages. Headliners include spandex nation and Zowie Bowie.

The event tonight is expected to last until 4 a.m. with live music playing until then, so get ready!

As for parking, it is important that you prepare and give yourself enough time and it is expected to be a larger-than-life turnout tonight.

The parking garage off of 4th street will be open, so that will probably be your best bet.