Fremont Street Experience reopens June 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most famous streets in the world will reopen will reopen on Wednesday, June 3 at 9.am.

The Fremont Street Experience announced Friday it will reopen the pedestrian mall and access to adjacent hotel casinos and retail stores.

The Viva Vision video screen is displaying a 144-hour countdown that will conclude at the exact moment gaming operations restart at 12:01 a.m. on June 4.

The SlotZilla zipline will also reopen on June 4 at 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the Fremont Street Experience will have robust cleaning procedures designed to mitigate the spread of the virus. The pedestrian mall, parking garage, and SlotZilla towers will under twice-daily cleanings.

“The health and well-being of our guests, tenants, resort partners and employees remain a top priority to Fremont Street Experience,” said Patrick Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fremont Street Experience. “Although experiences will be altered to adjust to this new normal, we are committed to reinvigorating downtown Las Vegas and helping make a positive impact in the community. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Fremont Street Experience soon.”