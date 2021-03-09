Fremont Street Experience Job Fair being held in Downtown Las Vegas on March 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience is looking to expand its team by holding a job fair on Thursday, March 25 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Employees at Fremont Street Experience receive benefits, growth opportunities and a friendly work environment, according to the job fair announcement.

Those interested in applying for a job in the six-block entertainment district’s open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping must apply online prior to arrival on the Fremont Street Experience website.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

SlotZilla Ride Operator

Retail Sales Associates

Attractions Maintenance Helper

Custodian

Facilities Maintenance Assistant

Security Officer

All positions are full time and a current resume is requested for all prospective employees.