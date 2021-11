LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fremont street experience is celebrating the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas Sunday.

The ceremony, featuring a 20-foot Grand Menorah, was led by Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada to welcome the holiday known as the Festival of Lights.

The Jewish holiday runs until sundown on Dec. 6th.



The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.