Fremont Street Experience appoints new president, CEO

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fremont Street Experience has named their new president and chief executive officer. Hospitality, sports and entertainment industry veteran Andrew Simon will replace Patrick Hughes who announced that he would be stepping down.

Simon will begin on Sept. 28, 2020.

“I am honored to join Fremont Street Experience as the new president and chief executive officer. There is an unprecedented level of excitement at Fremont Street Experience with the $32 million upgrade in Viva Vision, the upcoming opening of Circa Resort & Casino and the milestone celebration of our 25th anniversary this December. I look forward to working with my exceptional team and our partners.” Andrew Simon

Related Content CEO of Fremont Street Experience stepping down

Simon has 30 years of experience and brings a wealth of local and global expertise to Fremont Street Experience.

Prior jobs:

Moved to Las Vegas in 1992, worked as a blackjack dealer as part of the MAP program at The Mirage

Held executive positions with COX Business Services | Hospitality Network, NXTV and Deloitte

COX Communications, vice president of marketing and sales

Since 2007, Simon served as chief executive officer of sports for Mark Cuban’s AXS TV created the AXS TV Fights brand and professional sports strategy; made history with the first nationally broadcast live sporting event from Fremont Street Experience



Simon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, School of Hotel Administration and a Master of Business Administration degree from UCLA, Anderson School of Management.

For more information about Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.