LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience announced Tuesday the lineup for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration and tickets are available now.

Fremont Street Experience’s annual “NYE Time of Your Life Festival” will feature live performances from music artists such as Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet, and more.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are on sale now for $50 online. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

“Year in and year out, we continue to offer quality entertainment at an unbelievable price for our guests,” Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience said. “With another stacked lineup featuring music and bands of all genres, we continue to show the world why spending New Year’s Eve on Fremont Street Experience is the time of your life.”

The event is hosted by Mayor Goodman and will feature a countdown to the New Year ending in a display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on Viva Vision, the world’s longest digital screen.

Gates will open on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. According to a release, partygoers are encouraged to “dress to impress.”

This year, for the first time, the Fremont Street Experience will feature a Silent Disco. The Silent Disco will feature three “dueling DJs” competing for the crowd’s attention as people dance to music played through wireless headphones.

Dancers will be choosing between the three DJs, signified by the color-changing LED headphones, which will light up red, green, or blue depending on the DJ.

The lineup for the event is as follows:

3rd Street Stage –

9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Beach Weather

11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Third Eye Blind

Main Street Stage –

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Eric Forbes

9:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. – Craze

11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. – Big Gigantic

1st Street Stage

8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: Young MC

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Tone Loc

10:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. – Kid ‘n Play

11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Blackstreet

Casino Center Stage