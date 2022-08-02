LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas city council will discuss a proposed curfew on Fremont Street at Wednesday’s meeting.

If the proposal is approved, it would ban anyone under 21 bounded by Ogden on the north, 8th on the east, Carson on the south, and Main on the west between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The area also includes the Fremont Street Experience, in which there is already a curfew in place for unaccompanied people under 18.

The proposal was initially introduced after a spike in violent crimes took place around the area, including a deadly shooting in June.

The ACLU of Nevada believes the proposal violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution.

Athar Haseebullah the executive director for the ACLU of Nevada released a statement on the matter.

“Those who are between the ages of 18 and 21 are legal adults who have the same First Amendment right to access public spaces as those who are over the legal drinking and gambling age. Is the city really under the belief that a sober 20-year-old walking on Fremont Street is inherently more dangerous than a drunk 21-year-old? This proposal is yet another absurd attempt by the city to pretend it is solving for public safety issues when in reality, this is just another attempt to turn a public forum into a private casino courtyard.” Athar Haseebullah, Executive Director, ACLU of Nevada

Haseebullah will testify at Wednesday’s meeting in opposition to the proposed curfew, which is Agenda Item 4.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.