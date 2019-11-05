Fremont Street canopy screen undergoing major renovation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Viva Vision canopy screen over Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas is undergoing a major renovation. The $32 million project is almost complete.

The last of the old panels are being removed on Tuesday and work to modernize the world’s largest LED screen will be finished later in the week.

The Viva Vision canopy screen is currently operating at about 35%. The new high-resolution graphics, which are seven times brighter and have four times the resolution, will be unveiled on New Year’s Eve.

“The most impressive features of the new screen is that we can turn this thing on now 24/7. Whereas before, we could only turn it on four, five hours a night,” said Patrick Hughes, president & CEO, Fremont Street Experience.

Work to replace the 15-year-old canopy screens began six months ago.