Fremont Street canopy gets a facelift in time for New Years Eve festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas has gotten a major makeover. The Viva Vision Canopy LED panels on Fremont Street came down and are being replaced with new ones.

This is happening! Last crate of LED modules are being installed on the Viva Vision canopy. Official unveiling of our $32 million renovation happens New Year's Eve. (You don't really need to wait, it's already mind-blowing.) Details: https://t.co/eh9u14q5tw pic.twitter.com/AOGD2a3uwQ — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) November 4, 2019

The Viva Vision Canopy is set to be the world’s largest LED screen and it will be completed Thursday. The screen is seven times brighter than the old screen and has four times the resolution.

The Fremont Street Experience says the high-resolution graphics will be unveiled on New Year’s Eve.

“The most impressive feature of the new screen is that we can turn this thing on now 24/7. Whereas before, we could only turn it on 4 to 5 hours at night. Now, as you can see, behind us, first thing in the morning it’s on,” said Patrick Hughes, President & CEO, Fremont Street Experience.

The $32-million dollar makeover on the 15-year-old canopy started six months ago.