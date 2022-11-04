LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Fremont Middle School are honoring their teacher following his recent and tragic passing.

Albert Avila was a trailblazer for Clark County School District’s Mariachi program and a mentor to so many students.

Many of Avila’s students spoke with 8 News Now about the legacy he leaves behind.

“He really impacted my life, I will never forget him, Jerry Jimenez a student said.

Avila, 39, passed away after what his wife tells us was an intestinal rupture in October.

She says Avila helped launch the mariachi music education program in Nevada.

The program is the largest in the country, and both students and staff told 8 News Now that their success was because of his hard work.

“If I didn’t feel confident he would boost me up and made sure I felt confident,” Brisiana Leal a student said.

Before his passing, Avila had learned the group had been invited to perform at the midwest clinic in Chicago.

The national music conference would allow his students to be able to show off their skills in hopes of growing the music program around the country.

Now the group is up against the clock to raise thousands of dollars to continue Avila’s legacy.

Fremont Middle School’s Mariachi Azul needs to raise $50,000 to make it to the music conference in December.

“They are Albert’s angels and we want to send them to a time and place where Albert doesn’t exist anymore. We want to make sure his dream and passion reach as many people as possible,” Dr. Charles Mcguire of Making Music Matter Foundation said.

To help the students reach their goals and attend the music conference a link to donate is provided by clicking HERE.

Those interested can also write a check and drop it off at Fremont Middle School.