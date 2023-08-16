LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Hotel & Casino is looking to fill 40 casino positions with four career fairs throughout August and September.

The casino will be recruiting candidates for the following positions.

Table Games

Dealer 21

Craps

Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of the event. Those looking to attend the in-person hiring fairs should bring an official form of identification, a resume, and come dressed professionally.

Interviews with hiring managers will be done on-site and job offers will be given during the hiring fair. Drug tests will also be conducted on-site.

Attendees are recommended to arrive early.

The hiring fairs will occur on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The fairs will take place at the California Hotel & Casino in the Pikake Ballroom.