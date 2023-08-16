LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Hotel & Casino is looking to fill 40 casino positions with four career fairs throughout August and September.
The casino will be recruiting candidates for the following positions.
- Table Games
- Dealer 21
- Craps
Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of the event. Those looking to attend the in-person hiring fairs should bring an official form of identification, a resume, and come dressed professionally.
Interviews with hiring managers will be done on-site and job offers will be given during the hiring fair. Drug tests will also be conducted on-site.
Attendees are recommended to arrive early.
The hiring fairs will occur on the following dates:
- Tuesday, August 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The fairs will take place at the California Hotel & Casino in the Pikake Ballroom.