Fremont businesses deal with detours as pedestrian safety project starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new construction project is bringing big changes to a stretch of Fremont Street, but it’s forcing businesses in the area to deal with a few detours.

Fremont Street will see shut downs between Las Vegas Boulevard and 14th Street through August 2020, as The City of Las Vegas revamps the area.

“With a wider sidewalk I think it will definitely help out,” Downtown Tattoo artist Swarm said of the project’s anticipated end result.

The shop sits right where crews started work on Monday. Downtown Tattoo is one of a few businesses that will remain open, even as the entire road is closed off and ripped up.

“We heard quite a few jackhammers during the day today,” Swarm said of the construction. “As long as people can walk and get in, it’s okay.”

These adjustments are part of the city’s ongoing downtown pedestrian safety projects. Crews will spruce up the entire area while specifically widening sidewalks, so they’re safer for those traveling on foot.

“They’re short blocks their narrow streets,” UNLV Vulnerable Road User’s Project Director Erin Breen said of the street’s current conditions. “Because they were built for people and not for cars.”

Breen told 8 News Now she’s excited for these updates and calls the efforts a step in the right direction.

“A lot of people live and play in downtown Las Vegas,” Breen added. “So for them to be making these improvements; it’s leading the way again with pedestrian safety.”

While it could cause some complications now, Swarm believes the end result will make all the hassle worth it.

“You can barely walk by people here on the weekends,” Swarm said of the area’s sidewalks now. “It’s so compact.”

Therefore, he encourages everyone to maneuver the mess and give Fremont Street businesses some love.

“You can still come down,” Swarm said. “It’s easy to get around.”

Swarm told 8 News Now city officials have held meetings for businesses in the area to keep everyone updated on the upcoming construction impacts.

The tax-funded, $15 million project will restrict traffic for the next 11 months. Work will take place between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays.