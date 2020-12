LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parts of the Las Vegas valley experienced freezing temperatures Friday morning.

Roy Moffett, who lives in a southwest neighborhood, near Southern Highlands Parkway and Cactus Avenue discovered his garden bird bath was more like a mini ice rink Friday.

Frozen bird bath at southwest Las Vegas valley home. (Photo credit: Roy Moffett)

The low temperature for this time of year is around 40 degrees but it was colder than that overnight. The temperature in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area dipped to 27 degrees and the low was 26 degrees in Pahrump.