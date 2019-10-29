Freezing temperatures expected in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unseasonably cold weather has triggered a freeze warning in some outlying areas of Clark County Tuesday morning. That warning is also impacting southern Nye County where lows are near 30 degrees.

The Las Vegas valley is expected to experience those freezing temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning making for a cold Halloween. The temperature around 6 p.m. will be anywhere from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

Most homeowners will likely turn on the heat if they haven’t already. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to remind people that there is probably a buildup of dust you will smell as it burns off. They also want to remind people to be sure the heater is venting properly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you are using a space heater, it’s recommended you keep it at least three feet away from anything that could burn.

Be sure to check that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. It’s advised to change the batteries when you change your clocks back to standard time this weekend.

Wrapping exposed water pipes and covering fragile plants in your garden is advised.