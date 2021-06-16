Freeway Service Patrol calls double as extreme heat settles into Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are worried about your car in this heat, you are not alone. The extreme temperatures can take a toll on our cars and the Freeway Service Patrol is noticing more people having problems.

We all see the Freeway Service Patrol trucks out on our local freeways helping stranded drivers. When the heat turns up that means these guys are working extra hard.

On hot days like we are experiencing, the Freeway Service Patrol says calls for service roughly double.

One driver can respond up to 15 calls a shift. There are 9 drivers each shift.

From blown out tires to overheating engines, driver James Cooper says the extreme heat takes a toll on our cars.

He says there are some things people should be considering when driving around in these temperatures.

“Make sure you have a full tank of gas, keep your double check your coolant, and your air in your tires,” said Cooper.

Dispatch monitors freeway cameras for stranded cars and receive calls for service from NHP.

If you run into car trouble pull to the shoulder and in shade, if possible, during the extreme heat to avoid overheating.

If you find yourself stuck on the side of the freeway with car trouble you can call NHP by dialing *NHP.

The Freeway Service Patrol says it is also extremely important to carry water with you because if you are broken down it could take some time.