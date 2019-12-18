Freeway restrictions, ramp closures on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several freeway ramps from I-15 will be closed on New Year’s Eve as the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic for the celebration.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following freeway ramps from northbound and southbound I-15:

Spring Mountain Road

Flamingo Road

Tropicana Avenue

Vehicle access will also be limited at the following locations:

Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane

Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive

Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard

The right lane on Sahara Avenue eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allowe a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara Avenue eastbound.

East and westbound Sahara Avenue turn lanes onto Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be closed.

The traffic restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.