Freeway restrictions, ramp closures on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several freeway ramps from I-15 will be closed on New Year’s Eve as the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic for the celebration.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following freeway ramps from northbound and southbound I-15:

  • Spring Mountain Road
  • Flamingo Road
  • Tropicana Avenue

Vehicle access will also be limited at the following locations:

  • Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane
  • Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive
  • Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard
  • The right lane on Sahara Avenue eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allowe a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara Avenue eastbound.
  • East and westbound Sahara Avenue turn lanes onto Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be closed.

The traffic restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

