Freeway restrictions, ramp closures on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several freeway ramps from I-15 will be closed on New Year’s Eve as the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic for the celebration.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following freeway ramps from northbound and southbound I-15:
- Spring Mountain Road
- Flamingo Road
- Tropicana Avenue
Vehicle access will also be limited at the following locations:
- Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane
- Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive
- Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard
- The right lane on Sahara Avenue eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allowe a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara Avenue eastbound.
- East and westbound Sahara Avenue turn lanes onto Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be closed.
The traffic restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.