Freestanding ER opens in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new freestanding emergency center opened in North Las Vegas Monday.

The ER at Valley Vista, an extension of Centennial Hills Hospital, opened for patient care at 7 a.m., located on the northwest corner of Decatur and Elkhorn.

The facility will have 24-hour emergency care and an on-site laboratory, CT scanner, and imaging equipment.

“We are excited to extend our emergency services to the residents of North Las Vegas and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Sajit Pullarkat, CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital. “We can diagnose and treat the same types of emergencies and illnesses that are seen in our hospital-based ER, with the same goal of seeing and treating patients as quickly as possible.

The ER will have six treatment rooms, three rapid medical exam rooms, and an on-site decontamination room with showers.

ER at Valley Vista is the fourth freestanding emergency department in The Valley Health System.

The others include the ER at Green Valley Ranch, the ER at Blue Diamond, and Elite Medical Center.