Freed’s Bakery to support Las Vegas charities with $1 cupcake fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —

In support of those affected by COVID-19 in Las Vegas, Freed’s Bakery, a popular family-owned business in operation for 60 years, has launched a cupcake fundraiser to support first responders and local charities in the community.

Freed’s Bakery is making cupcakes available for purchase online, priced at $1 each, with the option of donating the dessert to either a local hospital, police station or fire station located in Las Vegas.

Those who purchase the featured cupcakes will also have the option to choose which charity they would like proceeds to go to including Three Square, United Way of Southern Nevada, Delivering with Dignity and American Red Cross.

With three locations in the Las Vegas Valley, Freed’s Bakery and both Freed’s Dessert Shops will remain open to offer curbside pickup and local delivery, discounted by 50 percent.

Curbside pickup AND delivery: WE ARE OPEN! Order your favorites online for 50% off local delivery at https://t.co/LxNWbToUQa. pic.twitter.com/BXUZ5eIb7e — Freed's Bakery (@freedsbakery) March 31, 2020

The local bakery, which was featured on Food Network’s hit show “Vegas Cakes,” has updated operations to focus on the needs of the community with the production of freshly baked bread as well.

Freed’s baked goods are available at Freed’s Bakery located at 9815 S Eastern Ave., and both Freed’s Dessert Shops, located at 6475 N Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Ave., Suite #110. More information may be found at freedsbakery.com.