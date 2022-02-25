LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a Nevada resident and have a long-term need for a wheelchair, you could get one for free at a wheelchair giveaway in celebration of International Wheelchair Day.

It’s estimated there are at least 7,000 Nevada residents deprived of mobility for a number of reasons, according to the Wheelchair Foundation, Nevada Chapter. The foundation is working to change that.

It will give away free wheelchairs to the public on Tuesday, March 1, at the Natural History Museum from 9 a.m. to noon.

There is no cost for a qualifying person. You just need to prove you are a Nevada resident and need a wheelchair.

You can call in advance to request a wheelchair for pick-up that day, just call (702) 832-6519 or fill out out this online form.

The museum is located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas, NV 89101.