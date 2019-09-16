Free valet parking for all guests at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas made a move that’s sure to make future visitors jump for joy: free valet parking for all guests.

The accommodation will be available at both Wynn and Encore, without limitation or need for validation, starting at midnight on Monday, Sept. 30.

“Free valet parking is an amenity that is highly appreciate by our guests, and we are pleased to offer it to all our visitors,” said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas in a press release.

Those who would rather self-park their cars will still have that option for free at Wynn and Encore self-park garages. Wynn announced free self-parking in May 2019.