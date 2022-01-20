Free vaccine clinic held by Asian Community Development Council

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be held on the second floor of the Shanghai Plaza in the heart of the Spring Mountain Corridor at 4276 Spring Mountain Road #207.

Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available for first, second, and booster shots. Pediatric doses will be available for children ages five to 11. Flu shots will also be available, and all vaccinations are free of charge.

ACDC’s vaccine clinics are done in collaboration with Immunize Nevada and Albertsons Pharmacy.