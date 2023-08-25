LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car thefts around the Las Vegas valley have soared this year, up nearly 40% compared to the same time last year, and Metro police want to help Hyundai car owners protect their vehicles. Kias and Hyundais are among the vehicles that have been targeted by thieves.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the local dealership ABC Hyundai is partnering with Las Vegas Metropolitan police to provide free security upgrades. In order to receive one, you must drive a Hyundai and book an appointment by calling (702) 706-7885. You can check this link to see if your Hyundai needs the upgrade.

If you own a Kia, the automaker announced free security upgrades for eligible vehicles.

Police said another way to prevent theft is to use The Club which is a steering wheel lock and sold at some auto part stores and online.