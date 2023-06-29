LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department and Emergency Managment are offering the community tips for a safe summer as flash flood season in Southern Nevada begins on July first.

Residents are encouraged to download a free emergency preparedness app to their smartphones.

The Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App offers free weather alerts, safety tips and resources to help families create personalized emergency preparedness plans and disaster supply kits. The public also can sign up to receive free public safety alerts via text or email through a community notification system called CodeRED.

“The Las Vegas Valley and rural areas throughout Clark County are vulnerable to flash flooding during the summer monsoon season,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels, who oversees the County’s Office of Emergency Management. “Wildland fires and lightning strikes also are common this time of year. We encourage our residents to download our free community preparedness apps to your smartphones to help prepare and plan for emergencies.”