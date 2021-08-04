Free tickets for local teachers at Saturday night’s Lights FC match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To show their appreciation for local teachers, Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) is giving educators a free ticket to Saturday’s Las Vegas Lights FC home match.

Teachers will need to show a valid teacher ID to the Cashman Field Box Office to receive their free ticket.

“The offer is open to all types of educational teachers, including, but not limited to, public schools, private schools, pre-schools, trade schools and colleges/universities,” the team noted in a news release on Wednesday.

Attention All Teachers!



Receive a FREE ticket to Saturday's match compliment of @SilverStateCU!#VivaLights pic.twitter.com/sJutnweKxV — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) August 3, 2021

Saturday is “Back to School Night,” so there will be various promotions offered throughout the match. The team will also be accepting donations of school supplies at the main entrance as part of SSSCU’s charitable outreach program.

To note, “Summer of Soccer” ticket prices continues through the end of August with adult prices starting at $10 and all kids tickets at $5. Click HERE for tickets.

The Las Vegas Lights will face Phoenix Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.