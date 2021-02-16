Free tax preparation help available at several locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free help filling out tax forms is available at several locations to those who have a taxable income up to $57,000.

Volunteers from AARP and the IRS volunteer tax assistance program will help people prepare and file their taxes. The volunteers can assist with basic schedules including 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ forms. Those with complex returns are advised to see paid tax assistance.

Here is a list of the locations where help is offered:

AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages) Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr. Wednesday – Friday, Feb. 24 – April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Call 702 229-1702.



VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (ages 18 ) Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only. Call 702-229-6125. The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages) East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 to 8 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only. Call 702-229-1515. The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages) Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave. Tuesdays; Feb. 16-April 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; by appointment only. Call 702-229-1600.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages) Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave. Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through April 14, by appointment only. Call 702-229-2488. The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

You must bring a copy of your 2019 income tax return, Social Security card, photo identification and all of your applicable 2020 paperwork to the appointment. If married, both spouses must be present to file a joint return.