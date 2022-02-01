Free tax help offered Tuesday evening to file taxes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free is always good especially when it comes to getting help filing your taxes. Free help is being offered Tuesday, Feb. 1 to individuals and families with household incomes of less than $58,000 a year.

People with children may receive a refund this year of up to $6,728 through earned income tax credits or $1,502 for an individual with no children.

“Thanks to the Nevada Free Tax Coalition, we are able to offer this tremendous public service to our community,” said Commissioner Segerblom. “This is a simple, safe way for people to file their taxes and ensure that they get back as much of their hard-earned income as possible.”

Last year, the organization prepared more than 22,600 tax returns and helped Nevadans recover $25 million in tax refunds.

If you would like to get your taxes done, free help is available on Feb. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Here is what you will need if you go to the free event:

If filing jointly, both spouses muse be present to sign the return.

Bring a valid driver’s license or photo ID for yourself, spouse if applicable.

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification notices for yourself, spouse and dependents; birth dates for you and your spouse and dependents.

Copy of last year’s tax return.

All deductions/credits – daycare payment records and daycare Tax ID number, and checking and savings account routing account numbers.

6419 Letter to calculate Child Tax Credit payments received

1444 notice of EIP payment and health insurance coverage for all members of household, if applicable.

The coalition will be offering assistance throughout Clark County through April to help people get their taxes filed. You can find a schedule of the sites offering this free service at this link. You can also get online assistance free, regardless of income.