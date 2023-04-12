LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The IRS deadline for filing taxes is days away and if you haven’t finished your taxes and need help, there is a free service.

United Way of Southern Nevada is partnering with the IRS and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs to make your filing a little easier. This free service is available to people who make $60,000 or less a year.

United Way’s Janet Quintero stopped by the 8 News Now studios to discuss what is being offered.

The filing deadline is April 18, 2023. You can find some of the sites at this link, or this IRS link.