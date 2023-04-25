LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer break from school is nearing and sometimes a break can cause educational and social setbacks for students. Clark County School District is offering summer learning opportunities who might need some extra help.

All schools will be providing the Summer Acceleration program free for students from kindergarten through 12th grade from May 30 to June 16, 2023. It’s five days a week for six hours a day.

Some schools are even offering Extended School Year services, which are free, from June 22 to July 18. There is a distance learning option at the Nevada Learning Academy.

“We see this as a great investment, again, to help our students recover from that learning loss that may have been experienced with the distance education and school closures,” said Mike Barton, Clark County School District.

Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school about the summer learning opportunities.

In addition, for younger children, the Nevada Department of Education is partnering with Waterford Upstart to offer Summer Learning Path which prepares children for school. It’s aimed at children entering kindergarten through 2nd grade in the fall. The free program is flexible and can be done with a laptop and internet access from home. There are even resources to help families who may not have internet access and a computer.

Registration for Summer Learning Path can be found at this link.