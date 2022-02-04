Free shredding event planned in northwest Las Vegas late February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting a a shredding event in the northwest area of the valley on February 25.

Councilwoman Michele Fiore who represents the northwest area, Ward 6 noted the event in her newsletter.

The “Who Wants to Shred Away 2021?” event is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 25 from 2pm-4pm at 9880 W. Cheyenne Avenue on the west side of the parking lot.

All documents brought to the event will be shredded on the site.

Shredding documents is a fast and easy way to dispose of confidential or personal information to protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft.

Here’s what you CAN bring to shred:

2 legal size boxes of any office paper

File folders No need to remove staples, paper clips, or rubber bands



Here’s what you CAN’T bring to shred:

Cardboard, plastic, metal, or three-ring binders

CD’s or DVD’s

Common trash

Hazardous materials

The event is open to the public and there is a limit to two legal size boxes or two trash bags per car.