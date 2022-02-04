Free shredding event planned in northwest Las Vegas late February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting a a shredding event in the northwest area of the valley on February 25.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore who represents the northwest area, Ward 6 noted the event in her newsletter.
The “Who Wants to Shred Away 2021?” event is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 25 from 2pm-4pm at 9880 W. Cheyenne Avenue on the west side of the parking lot.
All documents brought to the event will be shredded on the site.
Shredding documents is a fast and easy way to dispose of confidential or personal information to protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft.
Here’s what you CAN bring to shred:
- 2 legal size boxes of any office paper
- File folders
- No need to remove staples, paper clips, or rubber bands
Here’s what you CAN’T bring to shred:
- Cardboard, plastic, metal, or three-ring binders
- CD’s or DVD’s
- Common trash
- Hazardous materials
The event is open to the public and there is a limit to two legal size boxes or two trash bags per car.