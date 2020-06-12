Free shows return to Fremont Street Experience beginning June 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free live shows return June 17 to the Fremont Street Experience. Zowie Bowie, Tony Marques, Spandex Nation are among the acts returning to Downtown Las Vegas.

The free shows normally draw big crowds downtown, and Fremont Street Experience will continue to use enhanced cleaning procedures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Downtown Project officials were boasting about policies to step up social distancing by asking guests to remain 7 feet apart — a foot more than the standard 6 feet guideline. A news release announcing the return of the shows makes no mention of social distancing, but does refer to “following the guidance of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials.”

The mall, parking garage and the SlotZilla towers are being disinfected twice daily, officials say.

For more information and a full calendar of nightly entertainment at Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.