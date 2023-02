This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a fun family event this weekend, there is a showing of the popular movie Encanto and it’s free.

The movie will be shown at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Concessions will be open and Spruce and Aviator will be there for photo opportunities.

There is stadium seating and you must claim a ticket to go. Just click on this link.