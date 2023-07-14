LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas Strip properties will no longer provide free self-parking, the resorts announced in a press release Friday.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which includes The Venetian, The Palazzo, and The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, will start charging for self-parking later in the summer after an evaluation of its “operations and business demand.”

Grazie Rewards Premier members and above will receive free self-parking and Grazie Rewards Elite members and above will continue to receive complimentary valet parking.

The resort said more information regarding self-parking rates will be released soon.