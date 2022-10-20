LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The recent attack on a Las Vegas realtor inspired a local broker to start a free self-defense class for women.

In July, a real estate agent reported she was attacked while in a model home and unfortunately it’s not the first time this sort of incident has happened.

While a violent attack can come from a stranger, most violence directed at women comes from someone they know.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in four women has been the victim of extreme violence. Oct. 20 happens to be Purple Thursday, a national day of action during Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“I want women to have skills to protect themselves in any situation,” said Serena Anderson, a real estate broker.

She held the first self-defense class in September and there is another one this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m., at D1 Training, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. You can sign up here for the free class. There will be another class on Dec. 3. Anderson said she would like to find other businesses or sponsors to keep the free classes going.