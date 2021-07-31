Free school supplies given out at ‘Nevada Partners’ back-to-school fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is almost time for kids to head back to school and “Nevada Partners” has teamed up with several organizations to bring supplies to families in need.

They held a fair Saturday near Lake Mead and Revere.

Ashanti Lewis with Nevada Partners explained how this back-to-school fair is also helping kids with personal care.

“We give away hygiene kits. We have a lot of need in the community, so when we have events like this, we try to reach everybody and giveaway as many resources as we can,” Lewis said. “This area of town is constantly growing. We have a lot of people here and we are affected by poverty, and we always have been, and we are looking to change that.”

Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders, Starbucks and Early Learning Academy all helped get backpacks and supplies to children across Clark County.