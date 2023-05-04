LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Current or student teachers who want to embrace a new wave of technology can do so for free over the summer by signing up for a hands-on robotics camp.

For the fourth year, the Robotics Academy of Nevada’s 3-day program will train teachers and student teachers who want to bring STEM courses into their classrooms or become robotics coaches.

“Our goal is to build confidence in teachers to bring coding and computer science to their kids as early as pre-K,” said AJ Long, engineering & robotics education manager for Desert Research Institute.

Long said teachers will be introduced to robots that require touch coding, some that require an iPad for drag-and-drop coding, and robots that require building and coding. The more intricate robots are used for middle and high school students. Regardless, she said it is not intimidating and works toward sparking STEM interest early.

“This is for workforce development,” Long said. “We need to increase diversity and equity, especially getting girls into computer science and engineering.”

“It’s important because these are the jobs of the future,” she said.

Besides the newfound skills, certified educators will earn professional development hours for license renewal, and those who train for nine to 12 hours may earn credit toward salary advancement. Educators are eligible to receive grant-based robots.

There are three sessions throughout the valley, specifically outside of summer school hours, and a meal will be provided. They are as follows:

Las Vegas session at Legacy High School, May 31 to June 2.

Elko session at Northside Elementary School, June 12 to June 14.

Reno session at Depoali Middle School, June 21 to June 23.

The sessions are funded by Nevada Gold Mines and Tesla.

If you would like to register, just click on this link. You can also get an introduction to other offerings at DRI such as May the Science Be With You” STEM event on Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s a partnership event with the Atomic Museum for the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival. Both are in the same building at 755 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119.