LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local group is taking a whole family approach to dealing with mental health in the Latino community.

A 12-week free program has started to address the needs of children as well as their parents. The program is being held at the Clark County School District Family Support Center and is being run by Fuente De Vida which is already serving dozens of Hispanic families.

The program, Family Forward, will go over a wide variety of topics including bullying, school shootings, and the culture clash between generations that many Hispanic families face. The intent is to provide mental health services to the entire family as a preventative measure.

“Give yourself a chance, make yourself some time to come to the program. The program is great we have very good professionals that know what they’re doing,” Guadlupe Morales said.

Morales attends the sessions. There was a strong turnout for the first two sessions and the hope is that the momentum will keep up. This is a trial run of the program and if it’s successful, Fuente De Vida will be seeking grants to keep it going.

To get more information on the program, call Fuente De Vida at (725) 204-8809. The sessions are held weekly on Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Family Support Center is at 1720 Maryland Parkway.