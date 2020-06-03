FREE produce giveaway to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People, who might be struggling financially, and in need of fresh vegetables and fruit can get free produce at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

“A healthy diet when financial means are limited is complicated and sometimes unobtainable. We thank Get Fresh for filling this critical void to help those struggling during this time of crisis,” said said Heather Engle, CEO of LVRM.

The mission announced a partnership with Get Fresh to give out produce to individuals and families in need in Southern Nevada every week on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The giveaway is open to the public via a drive-thru at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission located at 480 W. Bonanza Road, east of I-15.

“Individuals and families are encouraged to drive-thru one time, to ensure supplies last for the duration of events. Due to COVID-19, boxes of produce will be pre-packaged and placed in the trunks of vehicles to limit contact, and no exchanges will be made. Two boxes can be requested if there are three or more people in the vehicle,” according to the news release.

the boxes will contain items such as broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, onions, carrots, romaine, oranges, apples and strawberries.

“We are so grateful to partner with Get Fresh to provide FRESH produce to our amazing community. With the enormous change to many lives under these unusual circumstances, we want to be there in every way we can to fill the gap for those in need,” Engle said.