Free pop-up health clinic offered in Pahrump next weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up free health clinic is being offered in Pahrump for underserved and uninsured people on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, mammogram vouchers, COVID-19 Vaccines, Flu Vaccines, Mental Health services, including memory assessments from Healthy Brains, and general medical exams.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

RAM, or Remote Area Medical, a non-profit is offering the clinic which will be located at the Pathways Education Building at 2000 S. Mount Charleston Dr., Pahrump, Nevada 89048. All services are free and no ID is required. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

“This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening