FREE PIZZA! Pizza Hut to give away 500,000 pizzas to graduates

POLAND – 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a Pizza Hut logo seen displayed on a smartphone. A stock market chart is being displayed as the background. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza! The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

Shout out to all the grads who have claimed their pizzas. While you’re digging into all that cheesy goodness, say a little thanks to America’s dairy farmers @dairygood because the tastiest cheese on our pizzas start at their farms! See rules: https://t.co/gi1q3IrGHM pic.twitter.com/ccMPNpXRCe — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

Pizza Hut says it teamed up with “America’s Dairy Farmers” for the giveaway.

If you’re a graduate and you want to claim one of the delicious pizza, company’s visit the website. Once there, you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.

However, do it soon because the giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.