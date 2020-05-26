FREE PIZZA! Pizza Hut to give away 500,000 pizzas to graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza! The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.
Pizza Hut says it teamed up with “America’s Dairy Farmers” for the giveaway.
If you’re a graduate and you want to claim one of the delicious pizza, company’s visit the website. Once there, you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.
However, do it soon because the giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.