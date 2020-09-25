Free pet adoptions this weekend at animal shelters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – If you’re thinking of adopting a pet, this might be the weekend to do it. Free adoptions are being offered at all shelters in Nevada and that includes the Henderson animal shelter and the Animal Foundation.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption” kicks off Saturday and thanks to a private grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, all adoptions are free. Maddie was the name of their pet dog.

The adoptions September 25 through 27 will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

There is a $10 city fee for residents of who live in the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.

Adoptions are available by appointment only at most shelters.

The Animal Foundation’s main campus at 655 N. Mojave. You can call (702) 955-5901 to make an appointment. The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

Here is a link to Animal Foundation where you can search for your perfect pet.

Here is a link to the Henderson Animal Care and Control.