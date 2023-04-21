LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Need some documents shredded? There’s a free paper shredding event in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22.

The Better Business Bureau is hosting the 11th annual Secure Your ID Day from 9 a.m. until noon. You can shred up to four boxes of documents for free. Additional boxes will cost $10 each.

The event is at the BBB office located at 6040 S. Jones Blvd. People are asked to stay in their vehicles and open the trunk so the paperwork can be removed. The boxes will be emptied and returned to the trunk.

No trash, electronics, binders, clips, or X-rays will be accepted.

If you have electronics that need to be recycled, there is a recycling event at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack on Saturday, April 22, where you can drop off electronic waste, paint, and paper files. It’s from 9 a.m. until noon.