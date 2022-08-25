LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you would like to get a good workout without leaving your home, you will want to check out a free online workout happening Saturday.

Maggie Binkley has been inspiring people on Amazon through her 15-minute online workouts. On Saturday, Aug. 27, she will host a free workout event online. This particular workout will be 45 minutes and all you need is a mat.

Just go to this link to take part in the event and RSVP. The event will feature an 80s theme if you want to pull out those leg warmers.