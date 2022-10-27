LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic had a major impact on test scores, causing students to fall behind. The Clark County School District is now offering a free online tutoring program to help.

It’s called Paper. Students and teachers find it simple to use. Students can log on to the platform through their Clever portal and can talk to a tutor within moments.

“And it’s a real person,” said Lashawn Chambers, who is an eighth grader at Swainston Middle School.

He said Paper isn’t only helping him; it’s helping his parents, too.

“It was a struggle without Paper,” he said. “It was really hard. I had to ask my parents for help. They couldn’t even do it.”

The online tutoring program provides live tutors and annotated feedback on any subject, at any time.

“It’s kind of like a one-stop shop for students to go to for some help,” said Paper’s Gabrielle Rivera.

Rivera helped run a pilot program at a CCSD school over the summer.

“After seeing all the benefits of equitable, scalable educational resources we decided to expand,” Rivera said.

CCSD used $6 million of its COVID relief funding to give free access to Paper to every student in the district.

“It’s made a huge difference and it’s something that I think we’re just starting to see the benefits of,” said Swainston Middle School teacher, Scott Milteer.