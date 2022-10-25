LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free movie night at the West Wind Drive-In will include Halloween candy and other treats on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting the 22nd annual event at the drive-in, which is at 4150 W. Carey Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A flyer for the event indicates the movies “Uncharted” and “Scoob!” will be shown. The first movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free for the first 400 vehicles with a valid ticket for entry. For event tickets, submit a request via Eventbrite or simply scan the QR code:

The event is open to children 12 years and under accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Each vehicle will receive a bag of Halloween candy and a coupon for one free tub of popcorn. There will be vendors on site sharing other treats.