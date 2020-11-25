Free meter parking offered in downtown Las Vegas for Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is encouraging residents to shop local on Small Business Saturday by offering free on-street meter parking in downtown.

The parking will be free in the Fremont East District on Saturday, Nov. 28, and street parking in the Arts District is always free.

While things look different this holiday shopping season, free parking will allow customers to support local stores and restaurants, the city noted.

Mask up and #ShopLocal this #SmallBusinessSaturday.



We will offer free on-street meter parking in #DTLV on Saturday, Nov. 28.



On-street meter parking will be free in the Fremont East District and street parking in the Arts District is always free.https://t.co/jAyi4UeHR5 pic.twitter.com/VO9qDmGHr8 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 25, 2020

Officials are reminding everyone to wear masks and social distance at all times.

For more ways to support local businesses this holiday season, click HERE.